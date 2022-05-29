ñol

The Final Call: Time To Short Consumer Staples, Go Long On Netflix And This Energy Stock

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 29, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said he was a seller of consumer staples.

Meanwhile, Tony Zhang said that the time had come to buy Netflix Inc NFLX.

Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said he was buying puts in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP and going long on Antero Resources Corp AR, he recommended getting in with call spread risk reversals.

