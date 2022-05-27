ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: New York Community Bancorp, Nvidia, Altria And This Small Cap ETF

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB. It offers a 6.9% yield and its stock has been “dragged down by the small-cap stocks more than its own merits,” Talkington mentioned. “It’s a great company, operating well,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Nvidia Corporation NVDA as his final trade.

Check out other tech stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian said he had bought the June 55 calls of Altria Group Inc MO.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ.

“If you like free cash flow yield and short duration assets, this is a good one for you,” he said.

