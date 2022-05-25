CNBC's Final Trades: O'Reilly Automotive, Best Buy, JPMorgan Chase And This 'Top-Notch' Pharma Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower chose Johnson & Johnson JNJ, saying that it’s “a top-notch pharmaceutical business.” She added, “Medical device is recovering as we reopen, and you have the consumer spin early next year.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said his firm had owned O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY for “a long time.” He added that the company has a strong balance sheet and should benefit from “an aging automotive industry.”

Pete Najarian said he had bought shares of Best Buy Co Inc BBY. “Whenever somebody lowers their forecast…and the stock is basically unchanged, I think that’s a stock I wanna own,” Najarian stated. “I think it’s very cheap,” he added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM as his final trade. “The stock is 32% off its high and this is now yielding more than 3%,” he added, while recommending to “hold it for a couple of years.”