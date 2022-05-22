CNBC's Final Trades: AbbVie, Costco Wholesale, Deere And This Kevin O'Leary Pick

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said that consumer goods, especially baby powder and baby formula, have been “in the news lately.” O'Leary added, “Nestle NSRGY is a great trade name” and a global behemoth, with 50% of its sales in the US. It is trading at a “discount to similar companies,” he mentioned.

O'Leary further stated that Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST stock “could get hit badly just because of the environment it’s in.” He added that he would buy more of the company's stock when that happens.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said she likes Deere & Company DE “for the long term.” Shares of Deere closed more than 14% lower on Friday.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AbbVie Inc ABBV because of its free cash flow yield and almost 8% dividend. “I think it plays well into this environment,” he added.