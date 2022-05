On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Veru Inc. VERU is "up a great deal … we caught it much lower."

Cramer recommended not sticking around with Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL, despite the company having a good yield.

The "Mad Money" host said Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR is going higher.

Cramer said he likes BioNTech SE BNTX.

