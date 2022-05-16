Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clear Secure

The Trade: Clear Secure, Inc. YOU 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 80,300 shares at at an average price of $24.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.99 million.

What's Happening: The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Clear Secure Does: Clear Secure Inc is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security.

Morgan Stanley

The Trade: Morgan Stanley MS Director Stephen Luczo acquired a total of 25,000 shares shares at an average price of $79.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.98 million.

What's Happening: Oppenheimer recently upgraded Morgan Stanley from Perform to Outperform.

Oppenheimer recently upgraded Morgan Stanley from Perform to Outperform. What Morgan Stanley Does: Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments.

ICU Medical