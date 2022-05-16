QQQ
Jim Cramer On If You Should Consider An Investment In Block, BigCommerce And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 8:24 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Block Inc SQ did a very good job in its recent quarter.

Cramer recommended younger people to spend five bucks and buy Tellurian Inc TELL.

When asked about BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC, he said, "I can’t play ball on that one."

Regal Rexnord Corp RRX is a good one. He recommended buying the stock.

When asked about Prologis Inc PLD, Cramer said, “These guys are the right price, you’ve got to buy.”

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr

