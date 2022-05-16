On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Block Inc SQ did a very good job in its recent quarter.

Cramer recommended younger people to spend five bucks and buy Tellurian Inc TELL.

When asked about BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC, he said, "I can’t play ball on that one."

Also Read: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Baby Boomers Will Be 'Biggest Losers'

Regal Rexnord Corp RRX is a good one. He recommended buying the stock.

When asked about Prologis Inc PLD, Cramer said, “These guys are the right price, you’ve got to buy.”

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr