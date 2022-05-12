Groupon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Nasdaq Composite dipped over 3% on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

The Trade: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired a total of 494,725 shares at at an average price of $26.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $13.16 million.

Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired a total of 494,725 shares at at an average price of $26.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $13.16 million. What’s Happening: Donnelley Financial recently posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.82.

Donnelley Financial recently posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.82. What Donnelley Financial Solutions Does: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a global risk and compliance solutions company. The company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions via its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms.

Groupon

The Trade: Groupon, Inc. GRPN 10% owner Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a total of 1,651,277 shares at an average price of $14.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $23.63 million.

10% owner Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a total of 1,651,277 shares at an average price of $14.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $23.63 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Groupon Does: Groupon acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering a variety of products and services at discounts via its online store.

Duolingo