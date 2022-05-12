Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Over KKR

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Blackstone Inc. BX over KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.
When asked about Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, he recommended buying slowly. "Don’t be aggressive in anything,” he noted.
Price Action: Shares of Blackstone fell 2.3% to close at $96.70, while KKR shares declined 2% to $50.15 on Wednesday. Cisco’s stock fell 1.8% to settle at $48.65 on Wednesday.
