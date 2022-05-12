QQQ
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Over KKR

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 8:10 AM | 30 seconds read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Blackstone Inc. BX over KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.

When asked about Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, he recommended buying slowly. "Don’t be aggressive in anything,” he noted.

Price Action: Shares of Blackstone fell 2.3% to close at $96.70, while KKR shares declined 2% to $50.15 on Wednesday. Cisco’s stock fell 1.8% to settle at $48.65 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

