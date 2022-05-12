CNBC's Final Trades: Charles Schwab And These 3 Medical Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is trading at 14 times next year’s earnings. “If rates go up, it’s positive. The markets go up, it’s positive,” she added.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management cited Hologic, Inc. HOLX saying he likes the company for its “strong growth and diagnostics and imaging products.” Check out other medical and tech stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Pete Najarian named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA as his final trade, while Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Merck & Co., Inc. MRK was his.