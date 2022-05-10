QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why This Investor Just Doubled Down On Starbucks Stock

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 2:29 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Stephanie Link purchased more Starbucks shares as the stock hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning.
  • Link says SBUX may see a further decline, and she'll be buying additional shares on an additional drop.

Starbucks Corp SBUX shares are making new 52-week lows on Tuesday, and one investor with high conviction in the name just keeps on buying. 

What Happened: Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link decided to add to her Starbucks position on the pullback. 

"This is what I do. This is my process: I buy quality on sale," Link said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Makes Starbucks Attractive? Link is placing her trust in returning Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. She expects him to turn the company around before appointing a new CEO to carry Starbucks into the future. Starbucks scheduled an analyst day for September, which will be led by Schultz. Link believes the event will be a catalyst for the stock. 

Starbucks also removed $20 billion from its buyback program, which Link views as a positive as she sees the company using the cash to invest in its products, people and places. 

Related Link: Starbucks Debuts Chocolate Beverage While James Cromwell Glues Himself To A Store Counter

"In spite of all the problems the company has had, they've had above-average U.S. same store sales growth and that's really very impressive," Link said.

Why It Matters: Link just bought Starbucks shares last week following the company's quarterly report. At that time, she noted that she would continue to buy Starbucks shares on weakness, which she did on Tuesday morning. Furthermore, Link reiterated her comments from last week. 

"When I start a new position like Starbucks that I did last week, I actually bought small, and I said at the time I probably would be adding over the coming weeks on any weakness if we saw it ... down 38%, the stock is trading at the low end of its historical multiple. It may go down further, but I'll be buying it down further if so," Link said.

SBUX Price Action: Starbucks has traded between $73.33 and $126.32 over a 52-week period. 

The stock was down 1.74% at $72.21 at press time.

Benzinga Has So Much More To Offer: Having trouble navigating the current market environment? Check out Benzinga Live! Did you know Benzinga Pro has a new trade ideas tool? Don't miss out. Get started today!

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCHoward SchultzStephanie LinkLong IdeasTrading Ideas