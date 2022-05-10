3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Stabilis Solutions

The Trade: Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG Director Edward Kuntz acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.13. To acquire these shares, it cost $20.65 thousand.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company reported revenues of $23.0 million.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company reported revenues of $23.0 million. What Stabilis Solutions Does: Stabilis Solutions Inc is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions including small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services in North America.

fuboTV

The Trade : fuboTV Inc. FUBO CEO David Gandler acquired a total of 46,000 shares at an average price of $2.98. The insider spent around $137.08 thousand to buy those shares.

fuboTV recently reported Q1 earnings results.

: fuboTV recently reported Q1 earnings results. What fuboTV Does: FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content.

