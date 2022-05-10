CNBC's Final Trades: Starbucks, Interactive Brokers, This ETF And This Crypto

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI “if you want to upgrade your portfolio, defensive strategy, equal-weight strategy, high quality names, call premiums, distributable yield of around 10% to ride out the volatility.”

Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital Markets chose Starbucks Corporation SBUX, citing the reopening in China, the fact that CEO Howard Schultz “wastes no time getting us back to basics” and the massive share price decline. Shares of Starbucks have lost over 37% year to date.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR as his final trade. He said he plans to put a stop below $50. “It’s probably given me too much of a loss, more than I wanted to incur. I want to cut that loss below $50,” Terranova added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was “doubling down shorting Bitcoin” and cited Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC.