Executives Buy Around $5M Of 4 Penny Stocks



US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

Nymox Pharmaceutical

The Trade: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX Director James G. Robinson acquired a total of 1,151,515 shares at an average price of $1.65. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.9 million.

Nymox, last month, announced closing of $6.4 million financing. What Nymox Pharmaceutical Does: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm and its subsidiaries specialize in the research and development of drugs and diagnostic products for the aging population.

Alzamend Neuro

The Trade : Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ALZN 10% owner Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.07. The insider spent around $106.85 thousand to buy those shares.

: Alzamend Neuro reported initiation of Phase IIA multiple ascending dose clinical trial for AL001 treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's. What Alzamend Neuro Does: Alzamend Neuro Inc is an early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's. Its mission is to develop and market safe and effective treatments.

Great Elm Group

The Trade : Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG 10% owner Long Ball Partners Llc acquired a total of 1,369,984 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.48 million.

: Great Elm Group recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share. What Great Elm Group Does: Great Elm Group Inc formerly, Great Elm Capital Group Inc operates as a holding company. The company operates in four business lines including durable medical equipment, investment management and real estate with general corporate.

United Health Products