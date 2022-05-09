CNBC's Final Trades: Lumen Technologies, US Dollar, Cinemark Holdings And This Energy Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said, “Even with the market going green, I’m not too trusting of the market being a lot better for a long time.”

Harrington recommended “hiding out” in Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN, “which trades at a huge discount to its private market value.” Lumen Technologies reported earnings on Friday, which showed they were “totally fine,” she stated, adding that the company offers a 9% dividend yield.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said, “There’s a pretty good chance that the market goes green, stays green today.” He added, however, that he was “staying in cash.” The U.S. dollar index (DXY) eased from a 19-year high on Friday.

Check out other asset classes moving in the premarket.

Jon Najarian said that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK was “making a nice turnaround.” He added that he had bought the 15 calls.

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Chevron Corporation CVX as his final trade. “Even though all the energy names are being deindexed by sovereign and pension plans, investors love the cash flow. And this one has a beautiful balance sheet, great place to hide in the weeds while there is volatility.”