CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Charter Communications, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF And This Travel Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian named Uber Technologies Inc UBER as his pick.

“You look through those earnings, this stock is ready to make a turn and burn,” he added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY as his final trade.

“You’ve got a 30-day SEC yield on there of almost 2.5%. It’s just had one of its biggest falls ever. I think that this is very safely placed, that you can skip around while you wait to decide what you want to do next,” Brown said during the show.

Sarat Sethi recommended to hold Charter Communications Inc CHTR “for a while.”

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Booking Holdings Inc BKNG had a great quarter. “It’s green today,” she added.