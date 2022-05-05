Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock.

Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC.

When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today, but we ran out of time. This thing is being put on sale. There are shorts taking it all the way down. It is quite ridiculous."

Cramer said he likes Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM as it has a good yield and very consistent business.

The "Mad Money" host said Celularity Inc. CELU is one of the higher risk stocks out there. "The way I’d look at it is, be prepared to lose everything but otherwise make a lot of money if it works out," he added.

Cramer recommended buying Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL. "This company has two businesses: high-performance computing and 5G. We know those are the two strongest areas. It has no PC business. It has no gaming. Marvell is a stock that we’ve been buying, buying, buying for the Charitable Trust."

