CNBC's Final Trades: Zoetis, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Paramount Global And This Energy Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Zoetis Inc ZTS is “the largest provider of vaccines and medicines for pets and livestock.”

The stock being down 30% presents “an opportunity,” Vingiello stated. “It’s a cash business, not dealing with Medicare and insurance companies. There’s been a lot of pets that were acquired over the last few years that will likely be needing care,” she added.

Pete Najarian said that lately “a lot of option paper” has come into VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX. “It’s way down from where it was. I think there’s an opportunity for some upside here,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Paramount Global PARA, ahead of earnings.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as his final trade.