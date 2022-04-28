Why Jim Cramer Says Yes To This Oilfield Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NOV Inc. NOV’s CEO Clay Williams is fantastic. "I say yes to that,” he added.

When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, Cramer said it’s too late. "That was a good time at one time, but not now," he added.

When asked about Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO, the "Mad Money" host said, "There are too many shorts in there, and they keep knocking the darn stock down. I can’t take it anymore."

Price Action: Shares of Nov gained 0.1% to close at $18.53, while Vale gained 5.1% on Wednesday. Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors slipped 1.7% to settle at $37.51 on Wednesday.