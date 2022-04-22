CNBC's Final Trades: Sysco, Carlyle Group And These 2 Natural Gas Plays

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said that Sysco Corporation SYY is “gaining market share in what’s a surprisingly fragmented market and also is really a beneficiary of more people eating out not just in restaurants but also hotels and other large format menus.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Carlyle Group Inc CG as his final trade. “The stock has come down year to date but they’re going to have excellent results throughout the course of 2022.”

Jon Najarian named Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN saying this is his “second natural gas play of the day.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Kinder Morgan Inc KMI, another natural gas pipeline play. “I don’t have to tell you how important that commodity is worldwide,” he added.