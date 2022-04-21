Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AstraZeneca, Intuitive Surgical And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Uranium Energy Corp. UEC is a "very speculative stock." He added that the stock had a very big run and might get "cut in half or double. And those are typically the kinds of stocks that I do not recommend."

Cramer recommended not looking at Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG on a day-to-day basis. "You look at it on a year-to-year basis, that’s how good their machines are," he said.

The "Mad Money" host said he looked at Banco Santander, S.A. SAN "multiple times to own it for the Charitable Trust. I just can’t summon myself to pull the trigger."

Cramer said he needs to do some more research on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY.

Although U.S. Bancorp USB is a very well-run bank, but Cramer prefers Morgan Stanley MS.

Cramer said the market doesn’t like Brunswick Corporation BC and doesn’t believe it will come back. However, he commented, "I’m trying to disagree with the market, because I think it’s such a good company."

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is a very well-run and terrific company, he said.

When asked about AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Cramer said, "I can’t chase it up here. I think it’s gotten more expensive versus some other very, very good drug companies. So I’m going to have to say that you should take a pass on that."

Cramer said OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF is "too risky at this point in the cycle, particularly if the Fed really does give us a real slowdown."

Regions Financial Corporation RF is a very smart and well run bank. He added, "Believe me, it won’t stay independent forever it if stays down at this price. It’s just way too good."