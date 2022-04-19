Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Netflix Or IBM?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Netflix Inc NFLX and IBM Common Stock IBM:

The latest price target for Netflix was by Rosenblatt on Tuesday. The analyst firm set a price target of $354, a possible 5.70% upside. Fifty analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China.

Traders and investors will be watching for Netflix’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday after the market close. Netflix is expected to report EPS of $2.90 on revenue of $7.93 billion.

The latest price target for IBM was by Morgan Stanley on April 14. The analyst firm set a price target of $150, a possible 18.70% upside. Fifteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting and hardware.

Traders and investors will be watching for IBM’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday after the market close. IBM is expected to report EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $13.85 billion.

See Also: Why Plug Power Shares Are Surging