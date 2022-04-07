Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Bank of America, Douglas Emmett And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said BlueLinx Holdings Inc’s BXC stock anticipated that interest rates would be rising. Therefore "I would actually be a buyer, not a seller of that stock."

When asked about DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN, Cramer said he's not recommending firms that aren’t making money.

Cramer said Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI is a profitable company.

When asked about Poshmark, Inc. POSH, Cramer said he's not in favor of companies that are losing money.

Cramer said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF is at "such a spike. Let’s take a breather on that one."

When asked about Bank of America Corporation BAC, Cramer said, "The group that is going to determine the ultimate direction of this market is the banks." The market will go higher in case Bank of America does well and he believes it will.

Cramer said he doesn’t want to sell Tutor Perini Corporation TPC as it makes a lot of money.

