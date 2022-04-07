CNBC's Final Trades: AXA, Prologis, US Dollar Index And This Telecom Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named AXA SA AXAHF as another stock that is aligned with her “theme of hiding out for the year.” The stock trades at 8 times earnings and has a 6.2% dividend yield.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended to go long on Prologis Inc PLD. “Freight equates to rising inventory. Has to be stored somewhere. That’s the logistics that Prologis provides,” he added.

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose cash as his final trade. The U.S. dollar index has risen close to 4% year to date.

Sarat Sethi said Comcast Corporation CMCSA is a “valuation cash flow story.” He added that the stock multiples are down to 11 times earnings. “I expect a strong quarter with good cash flow,” Sethi stated.