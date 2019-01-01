QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.8K
Div / Yield
1.74/5.86%
52 Wk
24 - 33.1
Mkt Cap
70.8B
Payout Ratio
61.64
61.64
Open
-
P/E
11.3
EPS
0
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AXA is one of the largest multiline insurance companies that we cover within European insurance. Since the company's takeover of XL Group, AXA has started to morph from a predominantly life and savings business with geographical operations primarily focused on its home market of France, as well as Europe, into a company that has a heavier weighting to nonlife insurance, specifically larger commercial corporates. While insuring businesses is not something new to AXA, the XL Group acquisition did move the commercial portfolio from a small and medium enterprise orientation, to capabilities that can handle much larger entities. Geographically, this has also meant a shift to North American exposure and tilting the company's profits away from financial markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AXA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AXA (AXAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AXA (OTCQX: AXAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AXA's (AXAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AXA.

Q

What is the target price for AXA (AXAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AXA

Q

Current Stock Price for AXA (AXAHF)?

A

The stock price for AXA (OTCQX: AXAHF) is $29.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:08:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AXA (AXAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AXA.

Q

When is AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) reporting earnings?

A

AXA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AXA (AXAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AXA.

Q

What sector and industry does AXA (AXAHF) operate in?

A

AXA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.