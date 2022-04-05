CNBC's Final Trades: CVS Health, AbbVie And This Travel Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended to sell CVS Health Corp CVS. Terranova said he had bought the stock on January 20 at $101 and “it’s gone nowhere.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named AbbVie Inc ABBV for those looking for stocks outside energy and commodity. “It’s done great this year. It’s got a really nice dividend of over 3.4%. I think it gives good diversification with strong technicals and fundamentals,” she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Delta Air Lines Inc DAL as his pick. “Flying is back,” he added.

