Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

Neuronetics

The Trade: Neuronetics, Inc. STIM 10% owner Cannell Capital Llc acquired a total of 60,848 shares at an average price of $2.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $180 thousand.

The company earlier during the month posted upbeat quarterly results. What Neuronetics Does: Neuronetics Inc a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders.

Vivos

The Trade : Vivos Inc. RDGL CEO and President Michael K Korenko acquired a total of 176,250 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent around $6.24 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO and President Michael K Korenko acquired a total of 176,250 shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent around $6.24 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Vivos, last month, enhanced its intellectual property protection.

: Vivos, last month, enhanced its intellectual property protection. What Vivos Does: Vivos Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company.

Muscle Maker

The Trade : Muscle Maker, Inc. GRIL CEO Michael J Roper acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.52. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.2 thousand.

: CEO Michael J Roper acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.52. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.2 thousand. What’s Happening : Muscle Maker signed five new Pokemoto franchise agreements for Rhode Island.

: Muscle Maker signed five new Pokemoto franchise agreements for Rhode Island. What Muscle Maker Does: Muscle Maker Inc is engaged in the restaurant business. It offers meals such as chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flatbread among others.

