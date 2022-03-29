Ford And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Benefitfocus

The Trade: Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT 10% owner Derek Schrier acquired a total of 142,047 shares at an average price of $12.63. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.79 million.

What's Happening: The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Benefitfocus Does: Benefitfocus Inc is a cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers.

Ford Motor

The Trade: Ford Motor Company F Director, Executive Chair and Chair Clay William Ford Jr acquired a total of 267,697 shares at an average price of $16.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.5 million.

What's Happening: Ford Motor's vehicle production and orders have been hit in Europe due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters recently reported.

Ford Motor’s vehicle production and orders have been hit in Europe due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters recently reported. What Ford Motor Does: Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands.

Macerich Company