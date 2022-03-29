CNBC's Final Trades: Foot Locker, Public Storage And This Airline Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Foot Locker, Inc FL was downgraded on Monday. The downgrade was based on old news from a month ago, she added.

Harrington further stated, “So, now the stock’s down 3%. You can buy it. It’s got a 5.4% yield, trading at 6 times earnings and has a buyback authorized for almost half the market value of shares.” She added, “So, take the gift and buy the stock.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Public Storage PSA is “at an all-time high today” and that it is “going to continue to move higher.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that Delta Air Lines, Inc’s DAL stock “is cheap based on what they’re going to earn going forward.” He added that travel is likely to “pick up quite a bit.”