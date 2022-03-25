CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Amazon, Wynn Resorts And This Dividend Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO is “another high-quality dividend cover call strategy.”

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Nvidia Corporation NVDA.

“Screaming innovation. Really strong investor day. Trillion dollar TAM (total addressable market). Stay long here,” Snipe said.

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN as his pick, saying its stock “just erased a 20% selloff to start the year.” He added, “I think the stock has been de-risked.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN stock was “trying to break out.”