CNBC's Final Trades: Cadence Design Systems, Amazon, Guess And This Brick-And-Mortar Retail Giant

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management chose Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS, saying the company “makes design tools to develop microchips and has a 20% earnings growth rate.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is “not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when I will get into this stock.” Amazon’s stock “has the most potential for upside of the FAANGs obviously,” he added. Referring to Amazon’s 20-for-1 stock split by the end of the quarter, Terranova mentioned that the stock is “about to retake the 20-day moving average, which it hasn’t been above since the early days of January.” Check other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian named Guess?, Inc. GES, saying it's an “accelerated stock.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Costco Wholesale Corporation COST as her final trade, saying that none of its customers would go away in the inflationary environment.