Insiders Buy Over $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Natera

The Trade: Natera, Inc. NTRA Director Roelof Botha acquired a total of 153,000 shares at an average price of $32.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.01 million.

What's Happening: Natera recently highlighted enrolling of first 1,000 patients in BESPOKE CRC study.

What Natera Does: Natera Inc is operative in the healthcare field in the United States. Its core business is to offer invasive and other means of diagnosing the genetic features of a fetus.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I

The Trade: ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I ALOR 10% owner ALSP Orchid Sponsor LLC acquired a total of 915,000 shares at an average price of $10.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.15 million.

What's Happening: JELD-WEN's current CFO, John Linker, decided to resign to pursue another CFO opportunity and transition his responsibilities by the end of March.

What ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I Does: ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I is a newly organized blank check company

