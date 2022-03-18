CNBC's Final Trades: HealthEquity, Carlyle, Cameco, Citigroup And This Retailer

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said HealthEquity Inc’s HQY stock had “a terrible year” in 2021.

“Things are great for them this year. More employment, more people commuting, they do commuter passes, they’ve a lot of cash and deposits, interest rates going up, we think this stock will be good,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Carlyle Group Inc CG is “one of the names that continues to do well.” There is private equity and money “is pouring in” for these types of alternative investments, he mentioned.

Brown added that Carlyle Group has a “flattening yield curve” and that he likes this stock among all the other names in the group. “They’ve had outstanding results in recent years. I think that can continue,” he said.

Pete Najarian chose Cameco Corp CCJ, saying uranium stocks are “all over the place.” Investors are continuing to buy the upside, he added. “I think this is going higher,” Najarian added.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr named Ross Stores, Inc ROST as his top pick, saying “17 times earnings, growing earnings 12%, 1.2% dividend.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Citigroup Inc C, citing loan demand picking up along with credit quality.