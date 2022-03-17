CNBC's Final Trades: Alaska Air, ABB, Two Agricultural Stocks And A Chinese Internet Play

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Alaska Air ALK as his pick, saying that all airline companies had preannounced positively. “They are seeing tremendous demand and they’re raising prices to take care of fuel costs,” he added.
Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust chose ABB Ltd ABB. She said that although this was “a little bit of a controversial on the European industrial play, but global capital spendings is going to pick up.”
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he was staying long on agricultural names like Deere & Company DE and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
Pete Najarian said there was a “monster buyer” of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB, adding that he intended to buy too.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.