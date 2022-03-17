CNBC's Final Trades: Alaska Air, ABB, Two Agricultural Stocks And A Chinese Internet Play

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Alaska Air ALK as his pick, saying that all airline companies had preannounced positively. “They are seeing tremendous demand and they’re raising prices to take care of fuel costs,” he added.

Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust chose ABB Ltd ABB. She said that although this was “a little bit of a controversial on the European industrial play, but global capital spendings is going to pick up.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he was staying long on agricultural names like Deere & Company DE and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.

Pete Najarian said there was a “monster buyer” of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB, adding that he intended to buy too.