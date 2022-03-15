CNBC's Final Trades: Interactive Brokers, Abbott Laboratories, Apple And This REIT Stock

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR as his top pick. Shares of the company Monday added 1.43% to close at $61.79.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Abbott Laboratories ABT, saying “health care is a defensive in this market.” Shares of Abbott Laboratories have lost nearly 17% year to date.

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said Apple Inc AAPL is “starting to look interesting.” Apple’s stock Monday lost close to 3% to settle at $150.62.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Paramount Group Inc PGRE has been “continually underestimated by analysts.”