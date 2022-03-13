CNBC's Final Trades: Expedia, Target, Macy's And This Retailer That Should Be A "Multiyear Winner"

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower named Expedia Group Inc EXPE as her pick, citing “strong bookings, good profitability, very little exposure in Europe.”
Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said that Target Corporation’s TGT operating margins “continue to grow” and its private label business is up 18%. Target is almost a $30 billion business, Snipe added.
Jon Najarian chose Macy's Inc M as his final trade, saying downside action was expected “at the 24 strike.” He added that he owns puts.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Home Depot Inc’s HD current share price presented a great entry point. Home Depot “should be a multiyear winner,” he added.
Also See: All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
