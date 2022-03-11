Executives Buy Over $1.5M Of 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

All major European indices regained ground on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Nestbuilder.com

The Trade: Nestbuilder.com Corp. NBLD Secretary William McLeod acquired a total of 125,000 shares at an average price of $0.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $10 thousand.

The company’s stock has gained 50% since the start of the year. What Nestbuilder.com Does: Nestbuilder.com Corp is engaged in the business of providing digital media and marketing services for the real estate industry.

DSS

The Trade : DSS, Inc. DSS 10% owner Alset Ehome International Inc acquired a total of 3,986,877 shares at an average price of $0.38. The insider spent around $1.52 million to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Alset Ehome International Inc acquired a total of 3,986,877 shares at an average price of $0.38. The insider spent around $1.52 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : DSS’s subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections.

: DSS’s subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections. What DSS Does: DSS Inc is operating a business focused on four segments namely Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group; Premier Packaging; Digital Group; and IP Technology.

PLAYSTUDIOS

The Trade : PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 30,700 shares at an average price of $4.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $123.06 thousand.

: Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 30,700 shares at an average price of $4.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $123.06 thousand. What’s Happening : The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, MGM Slots Live, and Tetris.

