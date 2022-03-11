Executives Buy Over $1.5M Of 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
All major European indices regained ground on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Nestbuilder.com
- The Trade: Nestbuilder.com Corp. NBLD Secretary William McLeod acquired a total of 125,000 shares at an average price of $0.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $10 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained 50% since the start of the year.
- What Nestbuilder.com Does: Nestbuilder.com Corp is engaged in the business of providing digital media and marketing services for the real estate industry.
DSS
- The Trade: DSS, Inc. DSS 10% owner Alset Ehome International Inc acquired a total of 3,986,877 shares at an average price of $0.38. The insider spent around $1.52 million to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: DSS’s subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections.
- What DSS Does: DSS Inc is operating a business focused on four segments namely Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group; Premier Packaging; Digital Group; and IP Technology.
PLAYSTUDIOS
- The Trade: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS Chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 30,700 shares at an average price of $4.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $123.06 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, MGM Slots Live, and Tetris.
Offerpad Solutions
- The Trade: Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD Director Ryan O'Hara acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.17. The insider spent $41.7 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted strong quarterly sales.
- What Offerpad Solutions Does: Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs.
