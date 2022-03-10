CNBC's Final Trades: Sherwin-Williams, American Express, Merck, Energy And This Logistics Stock

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Sherwin-Williams Co’s SHW stock has lost 30% year-to-date and the company is “very well positioned.” The news of higher input costs is “already out” and Sherwin-Williams “should have higher volumes as a result of a really healthy market,” she added.

Sarat Sethi said American Express Company AXP has “spent hundreds of millions in the pandemic to expand their base.” He added, “I really like companies that are spending money to grow.”

Jon Najarian chose Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE as his pick, saying it’s in a “good buying area.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he believes in Merck & Co., Inc. MRK and is staying long.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Union Pacific Corporation UNP as his pick. “If we’re going to keep doing supply chain onshoring, there’s going to be need for transportation of goods and materials,” Lebenthal mentioned. He added that Union Pacific is “way under-looked.”