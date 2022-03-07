Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Incredibly Cheap

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX is still incredibly cheap as copper prices surged to a fresh high and the company also has great assets. "I think you’ve really got game with that one," he added.

With several data-based software firms now, Cramer said he can’t own Progress Software Corp PRGS "unless you think you can get a takeover."

When asked about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE, he said, "I agree that space is the final frontier, but I don’t think it’s an investable frontier."

The "Mad Money" host said Trex Company Inc TREX didn’t do what he wanted to see. Cramer was expecting a beat and raise quarter, but the company’s EPS for the quarter came in terrible. "So the answer is 'no thank you,' " he added.

Price Action: Shares of Freeport-McMoRan gained 2% to close at $50.11 on Friday, while Progress Software slipped 1.7% to settle at $44.28. Virgin Galactic and Trex shares dropped 5% and 2.6%, respectively.