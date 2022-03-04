QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: SoFi Technologies, Foot Locker, FedEx And This Mining Stock

byCraig Jones
March 4, 2022 7:53 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that SoFi Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is likely to fall below $10. This would represent “too much punishment for that name,” Brown added.

“I think you buy it there,” he mentioned. Shares of SoFi fell 7% to $10.69 Thursday.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Foot Locker Inc’s (NYSE:FL) stock traded down 30% after the company issued disappointing guidance and is now trading at 6.5 times earnings. Foot Locker has a 5.2% yield, $3 billion market cap with $1.2 billion share buyback authorization, Harrington added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), saying he was thinking of getting back into the stock, “with around 10-11 times earnings.”

Pete Najarian said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (NYSE:CLF) is “gonna move a lot further to the upside.”

Cleveland-Cliffs Rallies 20% In A Week: Here's Why The Stock Might Be Headed Even Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Rallies 20% In A Week: Here's Why The Stock Might Be Headed Even Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is up nearly 40% over the last month amid geopolitical tensions and the "buy American" push from U.S. President Joe Biden. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More

CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said options traders were “just buying everything on the screen right now” related to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD read more
'This Company Is On Fire': Why This Investor Bought Cleveland-Cliffs Stock After Q4 Earnings

'This Company Is On Fire': Why This Investor Bought Cleveland-Cliffs Stock After Q4 Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is trading lower after announcing worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, but one investor said the market is getting it wrong.  read more

Why Jim Cramer Recommends Selling AGNC Investment

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Schrodinger Inc (NYSE: SDGR) is fantastic, when things are good. "When things are bad, it’s real bad. Right now, maybe go slightly. Take a small position if you want to," he added. read more