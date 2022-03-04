CNBC's Final Trades: SoFi Technologies, Foot Locker, FedEx And This Mining Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that SoFi Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is likely to fall below $10. This would represent “too much punishment for that name,” Brown added.

“I think you buy it there,” he mentioned. Shares of SoFi fell 7% to $10.69 Thursday.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Foot Locker Inc’s (NYSE:FL) stock traded down 30% after the company issued disappointing guidance and is now trading at 6.5 times earnings. Foot Locker has a 5.2% yield, $3 billion market cap with $1.2 billion share buyback authorization, Harrington added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), saying he was thinking of getting back into the stock, “with around 10-11 times earnings.”

Pete Najarian said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (NYSE:CLF) is “gonna move a lot further to the upside.”