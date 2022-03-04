QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-320.60
38828.06
-0.82%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

EXCLUSIVE: NYSE Executive Floor Director Sees Opportunity In Volatile Markets

byAdam Eckert
March 4, 2022 10:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: NYSE Executive Floor Director Sees Opportunity In Volatile Markets

Markets have been extremely volatile in recent weeks amid rising geopolitical tensions and Fed uncertainty. Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Drive Wealth and NYSE executive floor director, highlighted the latter Thursday on "Benzinga Live."

"It's when we have those gaps between Fed meetings like we had January, February that we see some angst and volatility," Woods said. 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did a good job of calming markets when he spoke this week, but Woods warned that if the market gets the sense that Fed officials may be on different pages, it often sparks volatility.

In this case, Woods thinks Powell sent all the right signals. "He telegraphed the next move coming up in a week and a half or two weeks. He gave himself a lot of rope going forward," he said. "He's a pro at doing this."

Related Link: Russian Invasion Creates 'Upward Pressure On Inflation,' Powell Says

The Bigger Picture: Jan. 24 and Feb. 24 were both pivotal points for the market. "God knows what March 24th is going to bring," Woods said with a bit of jest. 

Jan. 24 marked the first near-term lows of 2022. Feb. 24 was the day Russia invaded Ukraine. From a technical perspective, Woods said the 4,300 level, where the market closed the day of the invasion, is an important level to watch in the S&P 500. 

"It's a constructive double bottom," Woods said. "Is it the bottom? I'm not going to go out and make that call, but it sure feels like that could be the bottom."

He told Benzinga that he wants to see some consolidation around the $4,300, although he expects some continued chop as the market digests headlines. 

"When everyone is running out of the market, this is when you have to stand there and buy," Woods said. "Just ride this out. It's giving you a buying opportunity over the long term."

See the full interview here:

Photo: Billie Grace Ward from Flickr.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Apple, Microsoft And Other Big Buyback Stocks Are Crushing The S&P 500's Returns

Why Apple, Microsoft And Other Big Buyback Stocks Are Crushing The S&P 500's Returns

Some long-term valuation models are projecting negative overall returns for the S&P 500 over the next decade. Analysts are expecting rising interest rates to weigh on earnings growth, so companies may start turning to more aggressive share buybacks to boost EPS. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Apple, Microsoft, Upstart, Palantir, Alibaba, Salesforce And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Apple, Microsoft, Upstart, Palantir, Alibaba, Salesforce And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a streaming company and two leading tech giants. read more
Why The Stock Market Is 'Not Out Of The Woods Yet'

Why The Stock Market Is 'Not Out Of The Woods Yet'

Cameron Dawson, CFA and chief market strategist at Fieldpoint Private, joined Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep show Tuesday morning. read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Correction Over?

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Correction Over?

Shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) may be ready to move higher. Shares have broken out of the trading range they have been in over the past week. read more