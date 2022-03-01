Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, First Solar Or Urban Outfitters?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN):

The latest price target for Plug Power was by Susquehanna on Jan. 26. The analyst firm set a price target of $26, a possible 2.81% upside. Thirty-one analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Plug Power’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Plug Power is expected to report an EPS loss of 11 cents on revenue of $157.32 million.

The latest price target for First Solar was by Wells Fargo on Feb. 8. The analyst firm set a price target of $88, a possible 16.88% upside. Thirty-one analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules and systems for use in utility-scale development projects.

First Solar’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, First Solar is expected to report EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $917.69 million.

The latest price target for Urban Outfitters was by Barclays on Jan. 13. The analyst firm set a price target of $38, a possible 38.13% upside. Fourteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores and e-commerce in North America and Europe.

Urban Outfitters’ fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Urban Outfitters is expected to report EPS of 50 cents on revenue of $1.33 billion.