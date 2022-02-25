QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-388.72
38728.00
-0.99%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In ChemoCentryx, Ideanomics Or Snowflake?

byHenry Khederian
February 25, 2022 1:22 pm
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI), Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW):

The latest price target for ChemoCentryx was by Raymond James on Nov. 10. The analyst firm set a price target of $110, a possible 273.77% upside. Fourteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Traders and investors will be watching for ChemoCentryx’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

The latest price target for Ideanomics was by Cantor Fitzgerald on Feb. 11. The analyst firm set a price target of $3, a possible 210.43% upside. Two analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and Fintech products.

Ideanomics’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Ideanomics is expected to report an EPS loss of $0.05 on revenue of $33.2 million.

The latest price target for Snowflake was by Mizuho on Feb. 15. The analyst firm set a price target of $410, a possible 51.77% upside. Forty-four analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers.

Snowflake’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snowflake is expected to report EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $372.59 million

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas

