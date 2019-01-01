QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.53 - 70.21
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.32
Shares
70M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 12:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 12:20PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. The company's approach is to target the chemoattractant system, defined as a network of molecules (for example, chemokine ligands, their associated receptors, and chemoattractant receptors) known to cause inflammation. The targeted therapeutic areas are an antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, immunoglobulin A-mediated nephropathy (rare diseases category), pancreatic cancer, chronic kidney disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ChemoCentryx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChemoCentryx (CCXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChemoCentryx's (CCXI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ChemoCentryx (CCXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting CCXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 268.76% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)?

A

The stock price for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) is $29.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ChemoCentryx (CCXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ChemoCentryx.

Q

When is ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reporting earnings?

A

ChemoCentryx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChemoCentryx.

Q

What sector and industry does ChemoCentryx (CCXI) operate in?

A

ChemoCentryx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.