ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. The company's approach is to target the chemoattractant system, defined as a network of molecules (for example, chemokine ligands, their associated receptors, and chemoattractant receptors) known to cause inflammation. The targeted therapeutic areas are an antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, immunoglobulin A-mediated nephropathy (rare diseases category), pancreatic cancer, chronic kidney disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.