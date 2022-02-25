Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Novavax, Zoom Or Workhorse?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) and Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS):

The latest price target for Novavax was by Cowen & Co. on Jan. 21. The analyst firm set a price target of $150, a possible 104.11% upside. Seven analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Traders and investors will be watching for Novavax’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Monday’s after-hours session. According to consensus estimates, Novavax is expected to report an EPS loss of $1.80 on revenue of $331.79 million.

The latest price target for Zoom was by UBS on Feb. 24. The analyst firm set a price target of $130, a possible 2.39% upside. Forty-eight analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Zoom provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat and content sharing.

Zoom’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Monday’s after-hours session. According to consensus estimates, Zoom is expected to report EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $1.05 billion.

The latest price target for Workhorse was by DA Davidson on Aug. 11. The analyst firm set a price target for $10, a possible 231.13% upside. Three analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Workhorse designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

Workhorse’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. Workhorse is expected to report an EPS loss of $0.14 on revenue of $70,000.