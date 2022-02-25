QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-431.27
38685.45
-1.1%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Why Jim Cramer Likes Linde And BHP Group

byCraig Jones
February 25, 2022 7:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Likes Linde And BHP Group

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reported an unbelievable quarter, and its business is also incredibly strong. However, the stock is still down so much. He recommends buying the stock.

Cramer said Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is a very inexpensive stock. "It’s the kind of stock that can work," he added.

He said although FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) yields a lot, that makes him suspicious.

"I don’t think I’ve opened what they’ve got, and I can’t tell, so I’m going to say no,” he commented.

The Mad Money host likes BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) very much and believes it’s a good idea.

Cramer said he wants to see a better quarter from Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) as the previous quarter disappointed him.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Investor Just Added These 2 Stocks To His Portfolio

Why This Investor Just Added These 2 Stocks To His Portfolio

Degas Wright, CEO of Decatur Capital Management, said he recently bought Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT), Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report.&quo read more
Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December

Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December

The advancements with COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Autodesk, Burlington And More

Earnings Expectations for the Week of November 14