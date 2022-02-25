Why Jim Cramer Likes Linde And BHP Group

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reported an unbelievable quarter, and its business is also incredibly strong. However, the stock is still down so much. He recommends buying the stock.

Cramer said Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is a very inexpensive stock. "It’s the kind of stock that can work," he added.

He said although FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) yields a lot, that makes him suspicious.

"I don’t think I’ve opened what they’ve got, and I can’t tell, so I’m going to say no,” he commented.

The Mad Money host likes BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) very much and believes it’s a good idea.

Cramer said he wants to see a better quarter from Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) as the previous quarter disappointed him.