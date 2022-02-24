Outlook Therapeutics And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

Asian markets tumbled on Thursday after news emerged that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Innovative Designs

The Trade: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTC:IVDN) Director Dean Kolocouris acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.25. To acquire these shares, it cost $6.25 thousand.

(OTC:IVDN) Director Dean Kolocouris acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.25. To acquire these shares, it cost $6.25 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 3% over the previous month.

The company’s stock gained around 3% over the previous month. What Innovative Designs Does: Innovative Designs Inc markets cold-weather recreational and industrial clothing products, as well as house wrap, which is made from INSULTEX, a low density foamed polyethylene with buoyancy, scent block and thermal resistant properties.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade : Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) CEO and Chairman Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 19,300 shares at an average price of $1.44. The insider spent around $27.78 thousand to buy those shares.

: (OTC:EMMA) CEO and Chairman Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 19,300 shares at an average price of $1.44. The insider spent around $27.78 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s shares fell around 8% since the start of the year.

: The company’s shares fell around 8% since the start of the year. What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.

Also check this: Executives Buy Over $70M Of 4 Stocks

Pacific Health Care Organization

The Trade : Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTC:PFHO) CEO and President Tom Kubota acquired a total of 18,000 shares at an average price of $0.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14.53 thousand.

: (OTC:PFHO) CEO and President Tom Kubota acquired a total of 18,000 shares at an average price of $0.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14.53 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock tumbled 26% over the previous six months.

: The company’s stock tumbled 26% over the previous six months. What Pacific Health Care Organization Does: Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries.

LightPath Technologies

The Trade : LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Chief Financial Officer Albert Miranda acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.00. The insider spent $10 thousand to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:LPTH) Chief Financial Officer Albert Miranda acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.00. The insider spent $10 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Lightpath Technologies recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $75.8 million.

: Lightpath Technologies recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $75.8 million. What LightPath Technologies Does: LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets.

Outlook Therapeutics