Thinking About Buying Stock In Etsy, Beyond Meat Or Block?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and Block Inc (NYSE:SQ):

The latest price target for Etsy was by Truist Securities on Feb. 10. The analyst firm set a price target for $230, a possible 89.55% upside. Thiry-three analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Etsy’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace platform in the U.S. and the U.K., with sizable operations in France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

The latest price target for Beyond Meat was by BMO Capital on Feb. 2. The analyst firm set a price target for $68, a possible 34.55% upside. Twenty-nine analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Beyond Meat’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef and chicken. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries.

The latest price target for Block was by RBC Capital on Feb. 22. The analyst firm set a price target for $147, a possible 56.30% upside. Forty-eight analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Block’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session.

Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.