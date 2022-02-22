QQQ
Thinking About Buying Stock In Clover Health, Jumia Or Lemonade?

byHenry Khederian
February 22, 2022 10:25 am
Thinking About Buying Stock In Clover Health, Jumia Or Lemonade?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV), Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE:JMIA) and Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND):

​​The latest price target for Clover Health was by Canaccord Genuity on Feb. 2. The firm set a price target for $6, representing a possible 184.36% upside. Eleven analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Clover Health’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday after market close.

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients.

The latest price target for Jumia was reported by Morgan Stanley on Nov. 29. The firm set a price target for $11. Two analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Jumia’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday before market open.

Jumia Technologies AG is a pan-African e-commerce platform.

The latest price target for Lemonade was by Piper Sandler on Jan. 13. The firm set a price target of $54, representing a possible 104.31% upside. Fifteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Lemonade’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Wednesday after market close.

Lemonade operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence-based platforms for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.

