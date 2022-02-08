CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase Global, Live Nation Entertainment, Qorvo And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT as her pick.
“LIT is about 20% off its highs of $97. There’s a structural demand supply imbalance in both lithium and batteries. It’s an international play … good entry point into LIT,” Talkington said.
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he planned on buying Coinbase Global Inc COIN with a stop at $187.15, which is “below the pivot range from Friday.”
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc’s LYV stock has “held up really well.”
Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Qorvo Inc QRVO as his pick, while Jon Najarian cited Dynatrace Inc DT as his.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.