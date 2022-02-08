CNBC's Final Trades: Coinbase Global, Live Nation Entertainment, Qorvo And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT as her pick.

“LIT is about 20% off its highs of $97. There’s a structural demand supply imbalance in both lithium and batteries. It’s an international play … good entry point into LIT,” Talkington said.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he planned on buying Coinbase Global Inc COIN with a stop at $187.15, which is “below the pivot range from Friday.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc’s LYV stock has “held up really well.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Qorvo Inc QRVO as his pick, while Jon Najarian cited Dynatrace Inc DT as his.